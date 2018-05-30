Japanese player dismisses Zarina Diyas at Roland Garros 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №51 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan suffered a straight-set loss in the second round of the Roland Garros 2018, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Japanese Naomi Osaka seeded 21st at the tournament sealed 6-4, 7-5 victory over Diyas in 1 hour 23 min.



The Japanese tennis player fired 4 aces, whereas Diyas - 2. Both athletes made 3 double faults.



Osaka will next meet the winner of Madison Keys and Caroline Dolehide match.



Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva is expected to hold her match on the clay today as well.