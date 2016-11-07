Japanese PM calls meeting with Nazarbayev ‘fruitful'

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - "Next year we will mark 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Kazakhstan. I'm glad we had a chance to meet on the threshold of that historical milestone and continue our fruitful discussion aimed at further development of bilateral ties," Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe told a joint press conference following the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in Tokyo on Monday.

The Japanese Premier noted that his country ‘places high importance on its relations with Kazakhstan, located in the heart of Eurasia and possessing abundant energy resources'.



He added that during the meeting they signed the joint Kazakh-Japanese statement, which is aimed at further development of strategic partnership between the countries. This document, in his words, will serve as a milestone for Kazakhstan-Japan further cooperation on issues important to Japan, including the investment environment and the promotion of Japanese companies' advance into Kazakhstan, maritime security issues, the North Korea issue and more.



Abe assured that stability in Central Asia is of paramount importance for international community. According to him, Japan contributes to stability and development of the region through the Central Asia plus Japan dialogue and implementation of the agreements reached during his last year's visit to Central Asia.



The Japanese Prime Minister also added that the meeting with President Nazarbayev was ‘very fruitful' and that the sides exchanged views on many issues, including Kazakhstan's upcoming UN Security Council non-permanent membership, North Korea's nuclear program, nuclear disarmament, and Nursultan Nazarbayev's upcoming visit to Hiroshima.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is paying the official visit to Japan these days.