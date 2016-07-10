Japanese-Turkish consortium implements chemical project in Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A workshop for the production of 500,000 tons of sulfuric acid per year was commissioned at a chemical plant in Turkmenabat town, Lebap region, Turkmenistan, the Turkmen government's report said.

According to the report, the project was implemented by a consortium consisting of Japanese Mitsui company and Turkish Rönesans company.

"The design capacity of the workshop is not only to fully meet the country's domestic demand for high-quality sulfuric acid but also supply most of products for export," the report said.

Sulfuric acid is an important component in the production of mineral phosphate fertilizers. This chemical is also used in the production of other acids and salts, medicaments and detergents, dyes, synthetic fibers.

Chemical industry is one of the most promising sectors of the Turkmen economy. The priority is to increase capacity for the production of various types of fertilizers.

The main importers of sulfuric acid are China, Chile and the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia and India.

Source: Trend.az