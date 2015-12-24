Jaromir Jagr whacked in the face: &#39;Dear Santa, can I get new teeth for Christmas?&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jaromir Jagr may be the NHL's oldest player, but he's crossing his fingers that Santa will come on Christmas night - and bring him a new set of teeth.

Jagr, 43, took a stick to the face during the Panthers' 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, and then discovered he was missing several of his pearly whites. Jagr bled profusely from his mouth after he was hit by Alex Chiasson's stick midway through the first period, and was escorted from the ice to receive treatment.

After the game, the Czech star tweeted a picture of his new vampiric look:

"I lost some teeth, but I increased my speed as you can see it on the breakaway,'' Jagr joked.

On the way to the bench, Jagr stopped to pat Chiasson on the back of the head. "I obviously didn't mean to hit him,'' Chiasson said. "It was nice of him to shake it off a little bit.''

But Jagr is tough as old boots: he returned to the game in the second period, and even managed an assist on Corban Knight's opener. Finnish forward Aleksander Barkov then scored the winning goal in a shootout to give the Panthers their fifth straight win. Florida has won 11 of its past 14.

Source: The Guardian.com