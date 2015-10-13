Jean-Claude Van Damme to speak at Global Business Forum 2015 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Hollywood actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and other well-known persons will speak at the international innovation "Global Business Forum 2015" which will take place in November 13-14 in Almaty city.

For the first time in Central Asia "Global Business Forum 2015" will bring together more than 1000 delegates from different countries. Moira Forbes - a founder and president of Woman Forbes magazine, former president and CEO of Ferrari North America Gian Luigi Longinotti-Buitoni, founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Forex Club Vyacheslav Taran and others will make speeches at the event. They will tell attendees how to optimize and achieve a high level of profitability in business, gain influence and strengthen the position in a market, get followers and loyal customers on the Internet, etc. Asking a question about why Van Damme will speak at the forum, Assel Sydykova - president of the Global Business Forum said that he is not only an actor, but an entrepreneur. He has developed a business in the field of health and beauty in many countries of the world. Moreover, Van Damme is an investor. He is a self-made man who has achieved success in movie career, in business and other fields. He is a worthy member of the forum. Van Damm will tell participants of the forum about his rules of success and share how to overcome obstacles and move on. Assel Sydykova also informed that when Gian Luigi Longinotti-Buitoni became CEO of Ferrari North America, the company's sales rose by 80%. He had completely transformed the business. It bears to remind that the "Global Business Forum 2015" will take place in Almaty in November 13-14.