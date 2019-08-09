Jeenbekov meets with heads of delegations of EAEU Intergovernmental Council

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov met with heads of delegations of the Eurasian Economic Union Intergovernmental Council in Choplon-Ata town, Issuk-Kul Oblast, KABAR reports.

«During this time, the Unionhas become a strong and effective integration association. Measures are beingtaken together to implement freedom of movement of goods, services, capital andlabour. The volume of mutual and foreign trade is gradually increasing. GDPgrowth in 2018 in the Union as a whole amounted to 2.5%,» said Jeenbekov.

He stressed that the Union'sinternational activities have become attractive in the world arena. Trade andeconomic relations and geographical map of cooperation are expanding.Agreements have been signed with China and Iran. The free trade zone with Vietnamis functioning effectively. Negotiations with Israel, Singapore, Serbia, Indiaand Egypt are actively underway. Memorandums of cooperation have been signedwith a number of major regional associations.

The EAEU is at an importantstage of historical development. There is importance to focus on furtherstrengthening of integration ties, removal of barriers and creation offavorable conditions for business, as well as financial institutions, aimed atleveling economies.

The Kyrgyz President stressedthat the Eurasian Industrial Cooperation Network project will lead to the useof raw materials and products, manufactured within the Union. Theimplementation of the Agreement on the Labeling of Goods of the Union hasalready proved its effectiveness in combating smuggling.

Jeenbekov noted the agenda ofthe meeting is rich and relevant. Decisions taken today will give an additionalimpetus to the practical implementation of the EAEU goals.

Speaking on behalf of the EAEUheads of government, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expressed gratitudefor the invitation, organization and holding of the Intergovernmental Councilon the bank of Issyk-Kul Lake.

«In the 5 years of the EAEUexistence, we have achieved some successes. Administrative barriers are beingreduced, and obstacles to doing business and communicating with people aredisappearing. The countries of the Union are already acting in the globalcompetitive field as a whole,» Medvedev said.

President Jeenbekov wished themeeting participants productive work for the benefit of the development andstrengthening of the Union, as well as a pleasant stay in Issyk-Kul.