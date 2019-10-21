Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

NEWPORT. KAZINFORM - Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have officially tied the knot!

According to Vogue, the actress wed the art dealer in a ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island yesterday.

The wedding ceremony is said to have been held at the Belcourt of Newport mansion, a 40,000 square-foot estate with a sprawling ballroom space. (It is also said to be haunted; it has an interesting history of past owners.) The happy couple said «I do» in front of roughly 150 guests, with celebrities including Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, and Kris Jenner.

As for the much-anticipated wedding gown? Lawrence reportedly chose a design by Dior, the French label that she has served as a campaign face for, and often wears for her red carpet appearances as well.

Before the ceremony on Saturday night, the couple held a rehearsal dinner for guests on Friday evening: they hosted an outdoor clam bake underneath a white tent. Back in the spring, they also held an engagement party in New York City, where Lawrence wore a long-sleeved, v-neck dress by L. Wells Bridal.

Lawrence and Maroney got engaged in February after less than a year of dating. While the duo have kept their relationship relatively private, Lawrence has gone on the record to make her feelings clear, saying, «Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life.»