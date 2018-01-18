Jet fuel prices going up: Air Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A representative of the airline told about the increase in jet fuel prices during "Deregulation of airport tariffs in Kazakhstan as another reason why foreign airlines exit from the market" press conference on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Ibrahim Canliel, Air Astana Chief Financial Officer, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service that fuel quantity is the biggest issue. In his words, there was a time when the company was criticized - we did not have enough fuel for flights to Kazakhstan. We are grateful that the Ministry of Energy helped us. As to prices, they have not fallen, instead, they will go up, and oil rises in price. For January, I can say that our price has not declined, it has advanced. We would be better off if the fuel prices decline. However, we do not see such a trend so far.

In turn, IATA Area Manager Jordan Karamalakov noted that the organization is working together with KMG and Air Astana.

He emphasized that the issue is not a simple one and requires careful consideration, there is a need for investment. "Regarding fuel production, we will deal with the issue (...) For instance, the price in the Moscow air hub ranges between $740 and $770 a ton. This is 20 percent lower than the fuel prices for foreign carriers in our country," Karamalakov said.