Jet fuel production to be resumed in Pavlodar

Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant is expected to resume jet fuel production, said akim of the region Bulat Bakauov.

According to him, the plant's modernization will allow to resume Jet-A jet fuel production. It is expected that the plant will produce 170 thousand tons of the said fuel in 2018 and its capacity will be around 300-350 thousand tons per year.

Akim (governor) Bakauov added that the modernization is scheduled to be completed by November 1.