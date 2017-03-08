Jet grounded at Almaty International over equipment failure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Transport Accidents and Incidents Investigation Department of the Ministry of Investments and Development has launched an investigation to find out what caused an Air Astana jet that was flying from Almaty to Atyrau to return to the port of origin, Kazinform reports with reference to Ministry's press service.

Civil Aviation Committee with the participation of Air Astana will hold a meeting on aviation security and in-flight safety on 9 March.

It is reported that today on March 8, 2017 flight KC877 from Almaty to Atyrau had to return to Almaty International due to a navigation equipment failure. The А321 jet with 97 passengers and 10 crew members on board landed safely at 09.47 am.

It should be noted that this is not the first incident to occur in recent days. As Kazinform reported earlier , on March 7, Boeing 757-200 of Air Astana which was conducting a KC 672 flight from Astana to Almaty requested an emergency landing at Almaty International due to the failure of one of the engines. The jet with 72 passengers and 8 crew members on board landed safely at 11.00 am. And on March 5, another AA's aircraft which was flying from Almaty to Uralsk had to divert to Aktobe. Then the press service of the Ministry of Investments and Development announced has ‘the Department for Transport Accidents and Incidents Investigation has launched an investigation'.

The Ministry confirmed that according to the 'onboard computer', there was an 'engine failure'. The crew decided to divert to Aktobe and landed safely. After the incident the Ministry has established an investigation commission.