Jewellery sold at record price in Hong Kong auction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A string of natural grey pearls and a Kashmir sapphire broke world records at an auction in Hong Kong, auctioneers Sotheby's say.

A rare grey pearl necklace that once belonged to a British aristocrat sold for HK$41m ($5.3m; £3.5m).

Also on Wednesday, a 27.68-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring, The Jewel of Kashmir, sold for HK$52.28m.

Both pieces of jewellery were bought by Hong Kong collectors, both breaking world auction records.

The string of pearls was part of the collection of Viscountess Cowdray, Lady Pearson, famous for her collection of art and furniture as well as jewellery.

The previous world auction record for a natural grey pearl necklace was set in London in 2012 when the Cowdray Pearls sold for $3.35m, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.