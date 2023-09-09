Jibek Joly Quiz Show: The smartest pupil announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The finalist of the En Aqyldy (The smartest) Quiz Show with Sandi Sultan on Jibek Joly TV Channel was announced. One of the pupils of Astana school, Asanali Nurlanuly, was crowned the title of the winner of the TV Show, Kazinform reports.

Six out of 144 participants made it through to the finals of the quiz show for talented and intelligent school students. The winner was awarded an educational grant to study at one of the best universities of Kazakhstan.

The quiz consisted of four rounds of general knowledge questions.