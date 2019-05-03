Job fair for Kazakh students to be held in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - On 4 May, the University College London (UCL) will host a job fair for Kazakh students in the UK at the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and with the assistance of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

Along with the heads of HR departments of Samruk-Kazyna's portfolio companies, including Kazatomprom and Kazpost, the event will involve the leadership of the HR Expertise Centre and the Centre for Social Cooperation and Communications of Samruk-Kazyna, as well as representatives of Royal Dutch Shell.



The fair is being held as part of the Year of Youth and will bring together more than 200 specialists from the Kazakhstan PhD Association and such student communities as UCL KazSociety and KazSociety UK.



The job fair will be held in London on 4 May 2019 from 09:00 am to 5:00 pm at the University College London (UCL, Bentham House, 4-8 Endsleigh Gardens, Kings Cross, London, WC1H 0EG). Experts from Samruk-Kazyna and Royal Dutch Shell will tell students about the companies' strategic activities, share their projects and conduct interviews.



The first job fair was successfully held by the Kazakh Embassy last spring, together with Royal Dutch Shell and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). It was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Erlan Idrissov, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, Shell Kazakhstan General Manager for Development Pradeep Narasimhan and Shell Kazakhstan Human Resources Director Natalia Petrovicheva.