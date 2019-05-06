Job fair in London opens new opportunities for Kazakh students

LONDON. KAZINFORM Second job fair for Kazakh students in the UK was held at the University College London (UCL) at the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom with the assistance of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund (Samruk-Kazyna).

The Kazakhstan Student Society in the UK, the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK, and the UCL KazSociety took active part in the fair's organisation process, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

In his opening speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the UK Erlan Idrissov highlighted that the fair was held as part of the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan and is aimed at attracting highly qualified human resources to companies in Kazakhstan. This, in turn, is to make a significant contribution to the development of the Kazakh economy and help achieve the country's aim of joining the top 30 most developed countries.

About 150 Kazakh students studying at UK universities had the opportunity to receive first-hand information about selection requirements and working conditions in such portfolio companies of the Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund as Kazatomprom, Kazpost, as well as at Shell Kazakhstan company.

Acting Managing Director for Strategic Development of Samruk-Kazyna Lyazzat Borankulova spoke in detail about the main activities of the company, its strategic goals and major projects.

Shell Kazakhstan's Human Resources Manager Almagul Kazbayeva told students about the recruiting process and gave useful tips on how to write proper resumes, prepare and behave during interviews. Senior Manager for North Caspian Project at Shell Kazakhstan Alum Kimber shared his experience and career story in the company.

Teams of experts in human resource management of Kazatomprom, Kazpost, Samruk-Kazyna's HR Expertise Centre and Center for Social Interaction and Communications also briefed the students about the corporate culture and growth prospects at the companies represented at the fair. The students were also given the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and try themselves at finding solutions to Kazpost's business problems.





As part of the fair, students also attended a master class on effective networking hosted by a PhD student of King's College London Karina Bektur.





After a series of presentations, the students had a unique opportunity to communicate with the companies' representatives, fill out questionnaires, submit resumes, as well as go through job interviews.





The first job fair was successfully held by the Kazakh Embassy last spring, together with Royal Dutch Shell and the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). Participants of the fair included the AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, Shell Kazakhstan General Manager for Development Pradeep Narasimhan and Shell Kazakhstan Human Resources Director Natalia Petrovicheva.