    Joe Biden wins the presidency – CNN

    22:50, 07 November 2020
    Photo: None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

    With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes, CNN reports.

    Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

    Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the «soul of the nation» is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.


