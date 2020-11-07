Joe Biden wins the presidency – CNN

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes, CNN reports.

Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has argued that the «soul of the nation» is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.