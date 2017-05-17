  • kz
    Johanna Konta breezes past Kazakhstani Putintseva in Rome

    09:10, 17 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British tennis player Johanna Konta stunned Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the 2017 Internationali BNL d'Italia in Rome, Italy on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    World №6 Konta needed almost two hours and six aces to edge out Putintseva in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

    The Brit will next face the winner of Venus Williams vs Lesia Tsurenko match.

    Earlier at the tournament the American tennis legend Williams sent home another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova.

