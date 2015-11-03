  • kz
    John Kerry: Kazakhstan - strong candidate for UN SC non-permanent membership

    02:03, 03 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Secretary of State believes that Kazakhstan is a strong candidate for the UN Security Council non-permanent membership. He said it Monday delivering a speech at Nazarbayev University.

    "I would like to note that we are inspired by what Kazakhstan does. You are our partner in peacekeeping operations and in other programs. Of course, one should note, that Kazakhstan is a strong candidate. We will see how the situation will develop," said he. As is known, Kazakhstan offered its candidacy for the non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. Kazakhstan's bid relies on four basic principles: food security, water security, energy security and nuclear security.

    Universities Astana Foreign policy UN Security Council Kazakhstan and USA Commentaries The Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council
