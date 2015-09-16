John Kerry praises apples produced in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry praised apples produced in Almaty while delivering his remarks at an awards ceremony of the Artisan Enterprise program titled "Artisan Enterprise: The New Startup Economy" at the Department of State on September 10.

"This is my apple I just got. This is a souvenir of Kazakhstan - of Almaty, to be precise - and it's woven, actually, with the local wool. And these are giant apples which apparently Almaty produces, and coming from New England, where our fall harvesting of apples is critical, I'm going to show them this and say, "Get your act together, guys." It's beautiful," Secretary Kerry said demonstrating the souvenir he got from the Kazakh delegation. The U.S. Consulate General in Almaty posted the video of John Kerry's speech at the ceremony on its Facebook page.