John Malkovich arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On July 26, John Malkovich, a famous Hollywood actor, producer and filmmaker, has arrived in Nazarbayev International Airport. He is expected to attend EXPO-2017 specialized exhibition and a children's hospital in Astana, Kazinform reports with reference to KazNUI press service.

The well-known American actor was met in the international capital airport by Kazakh Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Askar Batalov and President of the 13th International Film Festival "Eurasia" Aiman Mussakhadzhayeva.



"Today, famous Hollywood actor John Malkovich has joined us. He came to us at the closing of the 13th International Eurasia Film Festival and will participate in the awards ceremony. I hope he will inspire our talented youth to new victories in the amazing world of cinema," said Aiman Mussakhadzhayeva.

For John Malkovich, it is the second visit to Kazakhstan. Several years ago, John flew to Almaty to partake in the Kazakh-American Film Festival. "I was in Almaty in 2010, but now I will take part for at the Eurasia international film festival the first time. I have to say I am very happy that today I am here. I know very little about the Kazakh cinema. But I met with several Kazakhstan filmmakers, for example, with Yermek Shynarbayev. He showed his film at the festival I had previously attended," said the Hollywood actor.

Recall that the "Eurasia" film festival began on July 22, 2017 and will end on July 28, 2017. 101 films are contesting. Such well-known Hollywood stars as Nicolas Cage and Adrien Brody have visited the Kazakhstan Film Forum.