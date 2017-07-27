John Malkovich dreams of traveling around Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Hollywood actor, director and filmmaker John Malkovich has expressed his willingness to have a ride through Kazakhstan. The actor said this today at the Kazakh National University of Arts while meeting with the students, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I really like Kazakhstan. However, I have not been in other cities, except for Almaty and Astana. As for me, I would travel through Kazakhstan. My friend and his wife did so six or eight years ago. So, maybe, I'll go too. (...) When I visited Kazakhstan in 2010, I read a lot about the Kazakh history, nevertheless, I do not know a great deal", he said.





Recall , John Malkovich is attending the film festival "Eurasia", which runs from 22 to 28 July. Malkovich is in Kazakhstan for the second time. Several years ago he came to Almaty to participate in the Kazakh-American Film Festival.





Today the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, President of the international film festival "Eurasia" Aiman Mussakhojayeva has played the famous Stradivari violin for the Hollywood actor.





Yesterday he visited Expo-2017 international exhibition. "I did not have much time to watch the EXPO, only a couple of hours, but I was really amazed at what I saw. Absolutely beautiful architecture. We were in the Kazakhstan pavilion," said John Malkovich.





This day he will also visit a children's hospital in Astana, and tomorrow he will take part in the closing ceremony of the Eurasia Film Festival.