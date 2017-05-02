  • kz
    Johnson vs Derevyanchenko winner to face GGG

    15:33, 02 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM International Boxing Federation (IBF) has ordered a middleweight championship elimination match between Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Bahamian Tureano Johnson, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Currently, Johnson is on the top spot of the IBF rankings in his weight category, while Derevyanchenko ranks the second. In case Johnson doesn't agree to fight Derevyanchenko, he'll relinquish his leading spot and be moved out of the top 10 by the New Jersey-based sanctioning organization.

    Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin holds the IBF middleweight champion title, and the winner of Johnson vs Derevyanchenko fight will have a right to mount the ring against the Kazakh fighter.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
