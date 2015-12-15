Joint communique adopted at SCO PMs&#39; meeting in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During an official visit to the People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Karim Masimov visited Chzhenchzhou city, where he took part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

At the meeting in the narrow and expanded formats, the heads of delegations addressed the state and prospects and measures for further cooperation among the SCO member states in trade, economic, investment, transport, communications, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Speaking at the enlarged meeting, K. Massimov noted that amid the prolonged global economic crisis it is important to maintain multilateral cooperation for sustainable socio-economic growth of the SCO member states. "It is necessary to undertake joint projects in industrial production, providing conditions for a stable inflow of foreign investment and development of mutual trade," Karim Massimov said. Another priority is cooperation to ensure food security both in the SCO and the world at large, Masimov said. Other important areas of the partnership, according to the head of the Kazakh government, are development of cooperation in the field of environmental protection, health, education, innovation, tourism, sports, as well as transit transport, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Karim Massimov noted that in 2017 Astana will host the International Exhibition EXPO 2017, on the theme "Future Energy.” He invited leading companies of the SCO member states to join in it. The meeting resulted in signing a joint communique and adoption of a series of decisions on approval of various financial and economic documents of the SCO. Source: www.primeminister.kz