Joint fight against terrorism and extremism discussed in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - The First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan Abdurahmon Alamshozoda has met yesterday with representatives of the Public Security Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of the PRC Ministry of Public Security.

According to MIA RT, the meeting was attended by the head of Department on fight against organized crime of the MIA RT Safialo Azizullozoda, the head of Department of International Relations of MIA RT Zumrad Abdullozoda, and on the part of Public Security Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of the PRC Ministry of Public Security Mr. Ma Ming and other staff of this Department.



During the meeting the sides have discussed the issues related to the establishment and strengthening of cooperation between the MIA RT and Public Security Department of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in the fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism.



The parties also have expressed interest in further developing and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, the MIA press service statement notes, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.tj.