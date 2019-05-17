Joint projects to help tackle CA's ecological problems - Rapil Zhoshybayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On Thursday, during the two-day Astana Economic Forum, Director of the International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center Rapil Zhoshybayev raised the idea of uniting Central Asian countries for the benefit of ecology and promotion of green technologies, Kazinform reports.

The countries were suggested developing a regional action plan of development of green technologies.



"The U.S., Canada, EU, China, South Korea and Japan are the countries which offer favorable conditions for the development of green technologies. These economies are known for a confident growth of the renewable energy sector and increase in investments. We, the countries of the Central Asian region, need to unite our efforts to promote progress in green technologies and innovative ideas," said Rapil Zhoshybayev.



He proposed each country to evaluate the internal barriers hindering development of green economy, to develop a joint action plan and adopt a common eco-legislation.



"We call our neighbors to develop Regional Action Plan for Central Asia in regards to green economy development, commercialization and transfer of advanced technologies, increasing level of investments, and, the most important thing, forming a legislative base," the speaker said.



"The joint projects will help us tackle the ecological problems of the region, for instance, the problems of the Aral Sea, desertification, drinking water supply, cheap energy etc.," he added.