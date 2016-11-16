Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held on Nov 23

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin has signed the decree on the convocation of the joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

"In accordance with the subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan I order to convoke joint session of the chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on November 23, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. in Astana," the decree reads.