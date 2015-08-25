Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held on Sept 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Joint session of Kazakhstan's Parliament chambers - Senate and Majilis - will take place at 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2015 in Astana.

Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakypov inked the corresponding decree on August 24.

"In accordance with subparagraph 2) of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan I decree to convoke the session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers at 11:00 a.m. on September 1, 2015 in Astana," the document reads.