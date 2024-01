ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Nurlan Nigmatulin signed an order holding a joint session of the Chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"To convene a joint session of the Chambers of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 10 am on June 19, 2017, in Astana," the document reads.