Joint Statement of Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN-TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Joint Statement in Tashkent, the Akorda press service reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Uzbekistan on April 14-15, 2019 at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.



The President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the President of Kazakhstan and noted his huge experience as a statesman and worldwide known politician who contributed to modern development of Kazakhstan and its multilateral ties with foreign countries.



The Presidents highlighted the outstanding role of First President of Kazakhstan -Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of fraternal ties and strategic partnership between the two countries, including cooperation in ensuring peace, stability and security in Central Asia.

The Presidents debated key issues of bilateral relations, pressing regional and international issues of mutual interest and prospects for further deepening of multifaceted cooperation between the states.



The Heads of State noted the growing character of close and solid friendly relations between the countries based on deep historical and spiritual ties, good neighborliness and mutual support expressing confidence that embarking on a new stage of bilateral cooperation meets the interests of two fraternal nations.



The Presidents confirmed unfailing commitment to principles and obligations outlined in the Eternal Friendship Treaty of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as of October 31, 1998 and Strategic Partnership Treaty of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as of June 14, 2013 state the following:



Consistent fulfillment of the Economic Cooperation Strategy of the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for 2017-2019 will help bolster mutual beneficial and fruitful economic cooperation based on commonality of strategic interests of the countries.



The countries confirm common striving to ensure further growth of bilateral trade up to USD 5 billion by the yearend of 2020, diversify its structure and develop new long-term forms of economic and investment cooperation, including interregional ties.



The sides positively assessed the results of the 1st Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held last November in Shymkent and the 1st Central Asian Regional Economic Forum held this March in Tashkent. Such forums will contribute to strengthening and widening of mutual beneficial economic cooperation, realization of new promising projects in trade, investments, logistics, development of integrated industrial tech parks, scientific and innovation clusters and free economic zones.



The Presidents confirmed commonality of positions on crucial issues of the international politics of mutual interest and underlined mutual aspiration to contribute to strengthening stability and security for the sake of nations and prosperity of Central Asia. The sides agreed to continue mutual benefit cooperation within the SCO, CIS, CICA and other international and regional organizations.



The Uzbek leader highly appreciated Kazakhstan's activities in promoting common interests of Central Asian countries in the international arena as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



The President of Kazakhstan expressed his support to hold the 2nd OIC Summit in Tashkent in 2020. The sides highly appreciated the results of the 1st OIC Science and Technologies Summit held in September 2017, agreed to further realize its results and decisions within the framework of the 2nd OIC Summit.



The Heads of State stated their intent to contribute to further development of cooperation in defense, defense and technical cooperation, space research and developments.



Noting cultural, historical and spiritual commonality of the nations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan confirmed adherence to further intensification of cooperation in science, education, culture, tourism, sport, etc.



Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan for warm reception and hospitality and invited the Uzbek President to visit Kazakhstan.