Jordan Airlines have the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstan airports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Under the «open skies» regime, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Jordan, is actively working on opening new international routes and attracting new foreign airlines, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the ministry.

The Kazakhstan delegation held negotiations with the aviation authorities of Jordan on the 2nd of December 2019.

Jordanian airlines have the opportunity to operate regular flights to 11 Kazakhstan airports (Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, Taraz, Petropavlovsk, Semey) without restrictions on frequencies and the possibility of using the fifth degree of freedom of air.

The parties, together with the Embassy in Jordan are exploring the possibility of opening direct flights from Kazakhstan to the cities of Amman and Aqaba.