Jordan Brand signs Gennady Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin signed a contract with the Jordan Brand, a trademark of Nike and legendary basketball player Michael Jordan, Sports.kz informs.

Gennady has become the third boxer officially representing the brand after Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr.

"We are excited to add Gennady to the Jordan Brand family. Gennady's work ethic, dedication to his craft and style make him a perfect fit," said Jordan Brand President Larry Miller, per Nike's news release.