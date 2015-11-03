Jordan confirmed its participation in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, commissioner of the EXPO-2017 Rapil Zhoshybayev visited the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

R. Zhoshybayev held meetings with head of the Jordan Investment Commission Montaser Al-Oklah, who is responsible for participation of Jordan in international exhibitions EXPO, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Mohammad Yassin, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Ghaleb Maabreh and the Secretary General of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan.

During the meeting with Montaser Al-Oklah the Jordanian side officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO-2017 in Astana. The sides discussed the issues of the organization of the exhibition and signed an agreement in this field.

During the talks with M. Yessin, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of development of the Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation and interaction between foreign ministries of both countries. M. Yassin noted that special trust relations between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Jordan help to develop the ties between the two countries.

At the meeting with Mr. Maabreh R. Zhoshybayev told about the theme of the exhibition and development of the green energy in Kazakhstan. In turn, the representative of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Recourses of Jordan told about construction of the first nuclear power plant in Jordan, which is built within the program on development of renewable energy sources. Jordan is one of the first countries in the Middle East that began development of green technologies. Thus, Jordan is determined to demonstrate its innovations in this sphere at the exhibition in Astana. Besides, the Jordanian side even proposed to sign an agreement between the ministries of the two countries.

During the talks at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Jordan, the parties raised issues of promotion of tourist potential including development of tourist packages and an opportunity to have direct flights between the capital cities of both countries.