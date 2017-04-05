Jordan, Kazakhstan discuss agricultural cooperation

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - On April 4, Agriculture Minister Khalid Hunifat discussed with Kazakh ambassador to Jordan, Azamat Berdybai, cooperation in the field of agriculture and ways to develop it.

At the meeting, attended by private sector stakeholders, both sides agreed on the need for Kazakhstan to secure its needs of Jordanian vegetables and fruits and the importance of enacting signed agreements between the two countries.

The minister also stressed the importance of encouraging cooperation between the private sector in both countries and to overcome obstacles facing agricultural exports.

He also spoke of the need to sign agricultural contracts in order to increase trade exchange, especially vegetables and organic crop, Kazinform has learnt from petra.gov.jo .