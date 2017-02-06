Jordan: Opposition in Syrian south willing to join truce

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Jordan have informed in the meeting in Astana that the opposition troops of the southern provinces of Syria are ready to join the cease fire regime and fight against the IS and Jabhat al-Nusra, Stanislav Gadjimagomedov, the head of the Russian delegation and deputy head of the Central Operating Department of the RF Armed Forces General Staff has told today, RIA Novosti report.

"During the negotiations Jordan has told very interesting information: the opposition troops which have occupied the south of Syria intend to join the cease fire regime and said they were ready to fight against the international terrorist organizations such as the ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra which act in the south", - said Stanislav Gadjimagomedov.

According to him, "Turkey, Iran and UN have stated interest from their side and said they are ready to cooperate with Jordan."