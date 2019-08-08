Jordan’s businessmen keen on joining 5th meeting of Kazakh-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov met with Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Commerce of the Kingdom Nail Kabariti in Amman.

The sidesdiscussed a wide range of issues of expanding trade and economic cooperationbetween the two countries.

Aidarbek Tumatov and Nail Kabariti also discussed theorganization of a round table meeting with the participation of business communitiesof Jordan as part of the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commissionslated for September 2019 in Amman.