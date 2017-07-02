Jordanian King and top US administration officials discuss Mideast issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM King Abdullah II of Jordan has held a series of meetings with top US administration officials during his current private visit to the United States, KAzinform has learnt from WAM .

According to the Petra News Agency, the King discussed developments in the Middle East and ways to further cement Jordanian-US partnership during his talks with the Vice President, Mike Pence, Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, Defence Secretary, James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly, and Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to the President Donald Trump.

The talks focused on attempts to revitalise the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, regional and international efforts in fighting against terrorism, and the importance of intensifying coordination among all concerned nations to counter terrorism, Petra added.

They also discussed developments related to the Syrian crisis and the situation in Iraq.