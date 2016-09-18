José Mourinho tells Paul Pogba: forget about world-record fee, play your game

LONDON. KAZINFORM - José Mourinho has told Paul Pogba to forget his world-record £92.5m transfer fee after the Frenchman continued his anonymous form for Manchester United, The Guardian reports.

Pogba played as a quasi-No10 in the Europa League defeat at Feyenoord on Thursday, the first time he has been given a freer remit by Mourinho. Yet, as with the derby defeat at home against Manchester City last Saturday, when Pogba played deeper, the 23-year-old was unable to affect the match.



Mourinho is conscious that Pogba is yet to consistently discover his finest form. "The world-record player is always a question that will be open until somebody breaks the record," the manager said. "There are clubs that paid 20, 30, 40 million, which is a bigger deal than United paid for Paul because you make a relation between what you pay and the club revenue and you realise that other clubs paying 20, 30, 40 is a much bigger thing than what United did.



"I just want Paul to forget that and to play his football. No pre-season; [after the]Euro final, holidays then come back. It's normal that in the first week he had the very good impact in the first game. It's normal that after the first game he has a little decrease. But I am full of trust with him because I know the player he is. I know he is a very good guy with a lot of ambition so the form will come naturally and will come with the team improving. The team improves, he will improve - no problem."



Asked where he wants Pogba to operate on a regular basis, Mourinho said: "He can play where he was playing before in the Premier League, where he did against Feyenoord. It's not a problem with his position - he feels comfortable in [either].



"It depends on the situation. In the Premier League we were playing with Wayne Rooney as a No10, and against Feyenoord we played with [Morgan] Schneiderlin in front of the back four and we gave him more freedom to occupy other spaces."



After consecutive defeats Mourinho is intent on winning at Watford on Sunday and is urging his players to find their own drive to do so. "I always say that the best motivation you can have is your own motivation," he said. "I am an extra source of motivation but the motivation belongs to the player. The great life, the money they have to do what they want, I think they shouldn't need an extra source of motivation, that belongs to themselves so I believe in that. I believe on Sunday they will try to win the match and give everything and I will be just by them to try to help."



Mourinho brushed off suggestions that the Watford match is now the biggest of United's campaign. "Watford? I think Man United has to show every game, every game, every competition. "The club is too big, the supporters are too passionate for the professionals not to feel that every game is a very important game.



"So I don't think they should need a defeat or in this case two defeats to try to give everything they have to give. It should belong to them and that is what I expect from them - that on Sunday we will try to win the match normal."



If City defeat Bournemouth on Saturday United will be six points behind them when they kick off. "It is early days," Mourinho said. "I prefer to be four in front than four behind - that is obvious - but as you are saying it's very early days."



He remains intent on progressing in the Europa League despite the opening loss. "I think we have to qualify," he said. "I want to respect the competition."



Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters



Source: The Guardian