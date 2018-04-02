Journalist contest timed to 25th anniversary of EU-Kazakhstan ties announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The contest to award professional international internship to Kazakhstani journalists The European Union - Kazakhstan: 25 Years of Partnership and Cooperation, dedicated the 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the EU and Kazakhstan, has been announced today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The contest is aimed at expanding and strengthening the relations between the European Union and the Republic of Kazakhstan, creating an open dialogue and raising awareness about the European Union in Kazakhstan's media community.

The panel of competent judges includes Vice Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alan Azhibayev, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Ambassador Traian Hristea, Press Secretary of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Elnara Bainazarova, Deputy Director General for Strategic Development and International Cooperation of Kazmedia Ortalyghy Yerlik Qarazhan, and Director of Kazmedia Ortalyghy Media School Makhabbat Yessen.

3 winners of the contest will take part in a week-long internship to study EU institutions and the media pool in Brussels. They will participate in daily briefings of the European Commission and get an insight into the working methods of the EU institutions, and will also have the opportunity to attend the Kazmedia Media School over the course of 2018.

Applications for participation shall be accepted until April 30.

The journalists, whose works deal with topical issues of cooperation between the EU and Kazakhstan, are eligible to compete.