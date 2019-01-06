Journalist reveals who makes decisions on Golovkin's career

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - USA Today journalist Mark Ortega commented on the end of cooperation between Kazakh boxer Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin and his promoter Tom Loeffler, which is now a hot topic for foreign media, Sports.kz reports.

"Wonder what the GGG loyalists think of their hero dumping his longtime promoter? (...) My main point is that #boxing is a BUSINESS and at the end of the day you can't fault a fighter for choosing to go in another direction. We don't really crap on athletes in other sports for leaving teams or agents for more money elsewhere, why in boxing do people do that? I don't know the details I just know Golovkin's family is making the decisions now and Loeffler is out," he said on Twitter.