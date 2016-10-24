Journalists need to more actively collaborate with scientific-research centers – Assylbek Bissenbayev

NANJING. KAZINFORM The journalists of One Belt, One Road countries are not actively collaborating with the scientific-research centers. Director General of Komsomolskaya Pravda-Kazakhstan newspaper Assylbek Bissenbayev said it taking the floor at the First Silk Road Media Cooperation Forum in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China.

“We should state that journalists in our countries are not actively collaborating with the scientific research centers. Sometimes, in pursuit of sensations, journalists can improperly interpret statistical data and give a wrong estimation to political events. Therefore our objective is to improve the quality of our materials. We need to enhance international cooperation in this issue. We need to ask for assistance both from our colleagues and experts in any Silk Road country. This will also help us upgrade the quality of materials and be more unbiased,” Bissenbayev said taking the floor at the panel session “New chances and challenges to mass media cooperation within joint building of the Silk Road.”

According to him, journalists need not only to transmit information, but to give an unbiased and weighted evaluation to it.

“We must be more aware of the events taking place in our region and use positive experience of our neighbors. Of course, we realize that torrents of information are not always positive. So, the journalists must turn such news into mutual exchange of knowledge, experience and achievements. Many problems may arise from wrong interpretation of information by journalists,” he added.

Assylbek Bissenbayev pointed out the importance of expanding the system of international publishing work and reminded of Silk Road-Review magazine published for Central Asian countries under the aegis of China Pictorial.

The forum is being held as part of the World Historical and Cultural Cities Expo. The event is organized by the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the government of Nanjing under the support and assistance of China Pictorial, press office of Nanjing and Nanjing Broadcast Television Station.

The theme of the Forum is “Unity of Views, Joint Construction and Use of Joint Effort Results: Mass Media Cooperation within One Road, One Belt.”

This event brought together the representatives of 20 media-structures from 13 countries located along the One Road, One Belt.

Three panel discussions will be held during the forum: New chances and challenges to mass media cooperation within joint building of the Silk Road; How mass media strengthen mutual understanding of nations; One Belt, One Road city images and dissemination of cultural knowledge at the international arena.

The Forum will end with adoption of the Nanjing Consensus.



