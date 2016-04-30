Juan Manuel Marquez: Golovkin fight opens many doors for Alvarez

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion in four weight classes Juan Manuel Marques thinks that it's much better for Saul Alvarez to take the Golovkin fight than avoid it, Sports.kz informs.

"If he beats Khan on May 7 he will have a great opportunity to fight Golovkin, which is, in turn, an opportunity to demonstrate his current level and how much he has improved. However, if he does not fight him it will have negative consequences for him. In that case he'd better come back to his weight class. I do not blame Canelo if does not fight Golovkin. His team is trying to make us believe that it's hard to make a deal on this fight. But, if he decides to fight Golovkin it will be a great show. Alvarez has improved, he's learnt a lot as a boxer. He has a great chance.

I can say that this is also a great opportunity for Oscar De La Hoya as a promoter and for Canelo, because if they do it the criticism will stop, and it's going to be their time," Marques said in an interview to ESPN Deportes.