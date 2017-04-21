Jubilee session of People's Assembly to be held in Astana next week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 25th session of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Kazakhstan themed "Stability, unity, accord are the fundamentals of modernization" will take place on April 26, 2017 at 15:00 p.m. at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to chair the session.

Attending the session will be over 1,500 participants.



Members and veterans of the Assembly from all regions of Kazakhstan, chairmen of republican and regional ethno-cultural associations, parliamentarians, heads of central executive bodies, political parties, religious associations, NGOs, rectors of universities, diplomats, scientists and mass media are expected to take part.



The enlarged session of the Assembly's Council with the participation of Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova will be held on the threshold of the jubilee session on April 25. It will focus on the pressing issues in the Assembly's activity.