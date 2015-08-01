Judge leaves Perry’s bid to buy convent in limbo

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Music sensation Katy Perry's dream of owning a hilltop convent near Hollywood is going to have to wait a while longer.

The convent, which Perry has wanted to buy to be her personal residence for several years, is in the middle of a legal fight between a group of elderly nuns and the archbishop of Los Angeles over who has control of the sale and its proceeds, according to Arab News. At least two of the nuns don't want Perry to buy their former home and in June hastily sold the convent to a businesswoman with ambitions of turning it into a boutique hotel. Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant said recently that he believes the sale to entrepreneur Dana Hollister is invalid. Still, he blocked Perry and representatives of the archdiocese from visiting the convent until after the court case is resolved. That could take months, if not years, the judge said. "You're not selling to Katy Perry anytime soon," the judge told lawyers for the archbishop. Archbishop Jose H. Gomez wants to sell the convent to Perry, but the sale cannot go forward because Hollister has already registered a deed for the property. The Roman villa-style convent sits on 8 acres in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Perry's involvement as well as infighting between the nuns and archbishop packed the courtroom Thursday with journalists, concerned residents, Hollister and two of the nuns. Chalfant's mixed ruling requires Hollister to pay $25,000 a month to the nuns until a September hearing, when he will determine who should pay rent on the property while the court battle is waged. An attorney for Perry, who performed her hit "Roar" at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, said the singer would pay rent on the property. With a pair of nuns watching in the audience, Chalfant said it appeared they had acted improperly when they sold the convent to Hollister in June. "There is no doubt in my mind sale to defendant Hollister was improper and invalid," the judge said. The group of nuns have owned the property for more than 40 years, but the members didn't live in the convent for several years. Only five sisters, ranging from 77 to 88, remain, and their order has bickered with the archbishop for years on various issues. Chalfant said the case boiled down to control and ruled that the dispute should be governed by church, not civil laws. But at one point he chided the archbishop's lawyers over the church's treatment of the sisters. "They don't need your help, so long as you let them have their own money," Chalfant said, drawing cheers from the audience.