Judge rejects marathon bomber&#39;s bid for new trial, orders $100M in restitution

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A federal judge on Friday denied Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's request for a new trial and ordered him to pay more than $100 million in restitution to victims of the 2013 terror attack, reports AKI Press citing NBC.

Tsarnaev, 22, was sentenced to death in June and is being held at Colorado's Supermax prison.

The April 15, 2013 blasts killed three people and injured and maimed more than 200 others. A police officer was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car three days after the bombing.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole denied the motion for a new trial Friday. O'Toole presided over Tsarnaev's trial.

Tsarnaev's attorneys filed the motion for a new trial on July 6. They argued the publicity surrounding the case made it impossible for Tsarnaev to get a fair trial and said he should have been tried somewhere other than Boston.

O'Toole wrote in his opinion that the location mattered little, as the bombings were followed by the nation and the world. "This was not a crime that was unknown outside of Boston," O'Toole wrote.

The motion denied Friday is the first round of appeals lawyers for Tsarnaev are expected to file in the case.

Court documents also filed include an amended order requiring Tsarnaev to pay a total of $101,124,027 in restitution to 49 victims and the Massachusetts Victim Compensation Fund.