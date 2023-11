ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Galbadrakh Otgontsetseg ranks the first after the Grand Slam tournament in women's 48kg weight division, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

First, she won over French Corcher Sephora. In semi-final, she defeated Spanish athlete Julia Figueroa, and in the final contest she won over Milica Nicolic from Serbia.