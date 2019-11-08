Judoka Kyrgyzbayev voted Best Athlete of October in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Judoka Gussman Kyrgyzbayev has been voted as the Best Athlete of October in Kazakhstan at the official website of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Six athletes, including Gussman Kyrgyzbayev (judo), Elizabet Tursynbaeva (figure skating), Milana Safronova (boxing), Dina Islambekova (boxing), Andrei Chugai (cycling), and Olga Rypakova (track and field athletics), participated in the voting.

The voting wrapped up at 13:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on November 8. 42.50% of respondents voted for Kyrgyzbayev. 42.14% and 7.92% of respondents cast their votes for Andrei Chugai and Milana Safronova, respectively.