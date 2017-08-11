Judoka Nurzat Salimbayev wins silver at World Championships in Chile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Competing with the 60 kg weight category, Kazakh athlete Nurzat Salimbayev has become the silver medalist of the 2017 Cadet World Championships in Chile, the Kazakhstan Judo Federation says.

In the final, Nurzat Salimbayev lost to a Russian athlete, clinching the silver medal of the tournament.

He got in the tatami and defeated Chilean judoka Alejandro Retamal, then our compatriot defeated Kurbonali Bazarov, an athlete from Tajikistan. To qualify from the group, Nurzat battled against an Argentinian and eventually won by ippon. In the semifinal, he was stronger than the Cadet Asian Championships winner Narmandakh Bayanmunkh from Mongolia.

These days, the city of Santiago, Chile, is hosting the Cadet World Championships with 428 judokas from 64 countries competing there.