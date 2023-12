ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani judoka Zhansay Smagulov became a silver medalist of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the final competition, in men’s 73kg, Smagulov fought with Japanese Soichi Hashimoto and lost to him on points.

In semi-final, the Kazakh judoka won over Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir from Mongolia and Khikmatillokh Turaev from Uzbekistan.