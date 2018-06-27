Juliette Binoche arrives in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous French actress Juliette Binoche has shared her impressions of Astana city.

‘'I have arrived early morning and, unfortunately, I have no time to get acquainted with your country closely. But the very first impressions are very positive. I noticed the country's individual style. Since my arrival I see smiling and friendly people around. I hope next time I will have more time for deeper knowledge of the country, its culture and arts. Modern and unique architecture of young and dynamic Astana enchanted me. Kazakhstan is five times more than France and the country's vast territory impressed me too," Juliette Binoche told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

Tomorrow, June 27, Astana will hold a solemn closing of the II World Theater Festival.



Juliette Binoche will appear before the footlights with her Des mots pour le dire performance.