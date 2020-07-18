July 18. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of July.

NAMES

Popular Kazakhstani film actorwas born 58 years ago in 1961 and passed away in 1999. He was born in Almaty city and was a graduate of the Alma-Ata Theater and Arts Institute. He starred in more than 20 films. In 1986 he was awarded the Kazakh SSR State Prize for playing the role ofin a 4-series film which had been shot in 1982-1984. In 1995-1999 he starred in Perekryostok (Crossroads), the first longest-running Kazakh TV drama.









Representative of the leadership of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968. Prior to taking up his recent post he served as the Chief of Shygys Regional Command of the National Security Committee Border Service

















Chairwoman of the Committee for Civil Society Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1968 in Pavlodar. She is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. She was appointed to her recent post in April 2019.

















General Director of Yel production center Aigul BEISENBAYEVA was born in 1976 in Zhambyl region. She graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.