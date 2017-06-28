Jun 30 - Jul 1weather forecast for Astana and Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet published the forecast for June 29 - July 1, Kazinform reports.

Short-term storm rains are still expected in the next three days in some regions of Kazakhstan. Temperature is expected to be around the average long-term values. It will be hot only in the south of the country, where the temperature will reach +33°C...+38°C and +40°C in some places.

On June 29 it will be partly cloudy in Astana without precipitation. South-west, west wind will reach 9-14 m/s here. The temperature will reach +16 +18°C at night and +31 +33°C during the day.

It will also be partly cloudy on June 30 with a short rain in the afternoon. A thunderstorm is also expected. West, northwest wind will reach 9-14 m/s. The temperature will reach +16 +18°C at night and +31 +33°C during the day.

On July 1 it will be partly cloudy with short rains and thunderstorms. Northwest wind will reach 9-14 m/s. The temperature will reach +13 +15°C at night and +23 +25°C during the day.

Partly cloudy on June 29 in Almaty. Short rain and thunderstorm are expected at night and in the morning here. Wind will reach maximum of 5 m/s. The temperature is expected to be around +15 +17°C at night and +26 +28°C in the daytime.

June 30 also partly cloudy and no precipitation. Wind 0-5 m / s. The temperature at night +17 +19°C and +28 +30°C during the day.

Partly cloudy on July 1, no precipitation is expected. Wind 0-5 m / s. The temperature at night +17 +19°C, in the daytime +30 +32°C.